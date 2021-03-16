BUZZCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $54.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

