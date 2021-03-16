Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,080 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,266 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $2,503,261.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,710,892.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,701 shares of company stock worth $24,265,978 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

