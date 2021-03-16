Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 652 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $397.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.82 and its 200 day moving average is $308.39. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.