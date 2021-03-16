Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.