Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 11th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $249,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

