Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

CLXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calyxt by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

