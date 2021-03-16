Canaccord Genuity Boosts Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target to $3.00

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.33. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

