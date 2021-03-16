Canaccord Genuity Increases James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target to GBX 1,375

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 1,246 ($16.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,112.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.92. The company has a market cap of £627.60 million and a PE ratio of -10.84. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,679.80 ($21.95).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

