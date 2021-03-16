Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 5.2%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $42.52. 2,606,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,181,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several brokerages have commented on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,213,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.