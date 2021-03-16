Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

