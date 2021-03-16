Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) versus MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Head to Head Analysis

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 5 10 2 1 1.94 MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $38.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. MediWound has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given MediWound’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and MediWound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 44.95 -$993.37 million $1.32 26.94 MediWound $31.79 million 4.71 $4.95 million $0.08 68.75

MediWound has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats MediWound on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MWPC005, a topically applied biological drug candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.