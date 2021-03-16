CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

CWXZF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

