CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a na rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.64.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$688.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$9.10.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

