Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 704,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,824. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 877,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3,391.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 364,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

