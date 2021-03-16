Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 11th total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.