Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Capstone Mining stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 176,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

