Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,123 shares of company stock valued at $963,335 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.