Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$3.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

CJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.19.

TSE:CJ opened at C$2.10 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

