CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of LOTZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 43,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,583. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

