CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,581. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $136.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

