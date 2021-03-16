CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $732.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,758 shares of company stock worth $4,564,496. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 363.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 208,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarParts.com (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.