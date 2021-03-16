Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.10.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

