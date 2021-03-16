Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Duke Energy comprises 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

