Cassia Capital Partners LLC Takes $13.48 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 13.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,930,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. 4,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,560. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.