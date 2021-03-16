Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.10.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.46. 3,534,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.45. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.