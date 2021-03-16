Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

