Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.