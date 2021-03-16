CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises 0.8% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 63,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.