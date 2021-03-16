Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERV. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Cervus Equipment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CERV opened at C$15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$4.73 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

