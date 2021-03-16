Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Cervus Equipment traded as high as C$16.49 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 49644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CERV. TD Securities upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.14. The stock has a market cap of C$244.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

