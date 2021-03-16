CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.11.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

