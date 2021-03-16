CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.19.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.93 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$488.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,633.76. Insiders have acquired 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747 in the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.