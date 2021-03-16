CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Up 41.1% in February

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGGYY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

