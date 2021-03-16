Change Path LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,196,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $119.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

