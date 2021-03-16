Change Path LLC Buys 5,183 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.