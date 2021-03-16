Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 14,693 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RICK stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $632.97 million, a P/E ratio of -103.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

RICK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

