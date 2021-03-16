Change Path LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

