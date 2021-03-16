Change Path LLC Makes New $875,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Change Path LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

