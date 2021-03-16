Change Path LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $346.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

