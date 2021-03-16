Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CHRA stock remained flat at $$3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $116.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,544 shares during the period. Charah Solutions comprises about 8.3% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP owned about 8.26% of Charah Solutions worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.