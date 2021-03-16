Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.87

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.87 and traded as high as C$11.93. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 322,928 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.