Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,160 shares of company stock worth $37,696,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 40.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chewy by 36.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

