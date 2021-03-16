Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $86.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,160 shares of company stock worth $37,696,915. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

