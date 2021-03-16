Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Get Chewy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,107. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.37 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,160 shares of company stock worth $37,696,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.