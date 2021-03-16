CHI Advisors LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

CHI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. G1 Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.3% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,123. The company has a market cap of $962.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

