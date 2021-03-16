Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.29. 16,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,195. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

