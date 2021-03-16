Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp II stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $18,244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

