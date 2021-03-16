Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,589,123 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 988.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,123 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $151,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

AMAT stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.01. 226,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

