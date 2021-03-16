Cibc World Markets Corp Has $105.70 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,204 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 598,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

