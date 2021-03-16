Cibc World Markets Corp Has $440.23 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 824.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $440,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

Shares of GS traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,410. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $352.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

